Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,287,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,053,000 after purchasing an additional 173,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 3.2 %

TXN opened at $195.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $178.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

