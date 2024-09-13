Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $195.98 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.40. The stock has a market cap of $178.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

