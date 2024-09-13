Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the August 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

TGSNF stock remained flat at $10.31 during midday trading on Friday. Tgs Asa has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Tgs Asa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.