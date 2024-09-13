The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.46.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAN shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $318.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Aaron’s had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.29%.
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
