The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Mark Francis Bedingham Acquires 45,000 Shares

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Mark Francis Bedingham bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £20,250 ($26,480.97).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance

Shares of ART stock opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.33. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 12 month low of GBX 33.40 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.40 million, a PE ratio of -890.00 and a beta of -0.11.

About Artisanal Spirits

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

