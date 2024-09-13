The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Mark Francis Bedingham Acquires 45,000 Shares

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Mark Francis Bedingham bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £20,250 ($26,480.97).
Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance
Shares of ART stock opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.33. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 12 month low of GBX 33.40 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.40 million, a PE ratio of -890.00 and a beta of -0.11.
About Artisanal Spirits
