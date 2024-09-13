The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Cut by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 20.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 7,215 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $162.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.69. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $156.10 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

