The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Lifted by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,594,597.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,533,064. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $61.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $70.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

