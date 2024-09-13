The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Down to $13.47

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $12.51. The GEO Group shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 746,738 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on The GEO Group

The GEO Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $607.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.16 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George C. Zoley acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $1,233,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,900,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,098,146.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 100,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in The GEO Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 106,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.