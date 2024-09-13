The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $23.75

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.50 to $23.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.43.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.62 and a beta of 1.65. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $36.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 98.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.