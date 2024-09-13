The Graph (GRT) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, The Graph has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $33.47 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Graph Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,799,706,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,548,531,509 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

