The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.23

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.23 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 10.13 ($0.13). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13), with a volume of 20,879 shares.

The Parkmead Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £10.93 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

About The Parkmead Group

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

