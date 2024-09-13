The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Reduced by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 1.9% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $23,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Progressive by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,354 shares of company stock worth $33,502,680 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $249.48 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $134.34 and a 1-year high of $254.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.63 and a 200 day moving average of $214.31. The firm has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.