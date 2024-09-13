The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Western Union alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Union

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Western Union Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Western Union by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Western Union by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WU opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. Western Union has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.62%.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.