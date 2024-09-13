The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,421 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 0.6% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Read Our Latest Report on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.