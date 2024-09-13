Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WISE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. 287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,625. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 million, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61.

Get Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF in the second quarter valued at $616,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000.

About Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.