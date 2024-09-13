Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 165,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Air Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 812.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.9 %

AL opened at $42.67 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.41). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $667.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

