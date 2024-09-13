Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Glaukos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 70.1% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter worth $13,925,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Glaukos by 10.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Glaukos Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GKOS opened at $126.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average of $109.75. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $136.60.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,345.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $787,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,190.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,345.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.