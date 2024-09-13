Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,850,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 250,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,791,000 after buying an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after buying an additional 482,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 109,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $61.83.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
