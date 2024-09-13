Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,109 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Bentley Systems worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at $820,471,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

