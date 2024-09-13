Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 55,788 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,574 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 55,788 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,805 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after buying an additional 761,624 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 692,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 430,092 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 308,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 465.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 290,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 239,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

