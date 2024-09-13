Threshold Price Reaches $0.0214 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $213.93 million and $4.74 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009707 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013820 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,766.66 or 1.00014971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02149606 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $3,890,181.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.