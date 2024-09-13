Tim Elliott Purchases 2,500 Shares of Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Stock

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) insider Tim Elliott bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £4,450 ($5,819.28).

Premier Foods Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PFD traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 180.80 ($2.36). 917,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,378.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. Premier Foods plc has a 1 year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 182 ($2.38). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 173.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

