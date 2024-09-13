TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $32.11. 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 26,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

TMX Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.