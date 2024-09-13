TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.24 price objective on TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

