Toast (NYSE:TOST) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Toast from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $26.08 on Thursday. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,847,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,005,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at $73,005,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 630,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,516,421. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Toast by 12.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,397 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Toast by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,788 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,913,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,976,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,611,000 after purchasing an additional 833,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

