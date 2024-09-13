Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.98. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $149.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

