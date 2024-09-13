Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG) Shares Down 5.7%

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 58,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 578,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Top Wealth Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Top Wealth Group Company Profile

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong.

