Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MODG has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.23.

Shares of MODG opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $643,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,874,000. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 203,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

