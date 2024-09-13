Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Toro’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTC. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.33.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $82.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.69. Toro has a 1-year low of $77.15 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Toro will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC boosted its position in Toro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toro by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

