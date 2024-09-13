Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Buys C$285,369.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$57.07 per share, with a total value of C$285,369.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.54 per share, with a total value of C$148,849.50.

On Friday, August 30th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.12 per share, with a total value of C$305,622.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$307,945.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$60.56 per share, with a total value of C$302,778.50.

On Friday, June 14th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.88 per share, with a total value of C$314,392.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$66.10 per share, with a total value of C$165,250.00.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TOU stock opened at C$58.89 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$53.45 and a 1 year high of C$74.21. The company has a market cap of C$20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$60.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.04.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

