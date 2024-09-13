Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Performance

TSUKY traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 487. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Get Toyo Suisan Kaisha alerts:

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage segments. It purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.