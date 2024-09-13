Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Performance
TSUKY traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 487. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $76.00.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Toyo Suisan Kaisha
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Overlooked Stocks With Strong Value and Dividend Potential
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks That May Capitalize on CrowdStrike’s Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.