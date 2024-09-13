Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Toyota Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TYIDY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.09. Toyota Industries has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $106.84.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

