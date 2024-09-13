TradeLink Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,347,434,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $239,244,000. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,884,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,389,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $173,753,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health stock opened at $545.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.40. The company has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

