TradeLink Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 117,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE LNG opened at $177.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $187.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

View Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.