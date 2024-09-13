TradeLink Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,400 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

Welltower Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WELL opened at $128.83 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.13. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

