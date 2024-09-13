TradeLink Capital LLC Invests $259,000 in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 17,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 40.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jamf alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Jamf Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $17.64 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.66 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

(Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.