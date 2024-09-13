TradeLink Capital LLC Invests $303,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after acquiring an additional 502,039 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in MasTec by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 105,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FACT Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 101,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.86 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $113.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

