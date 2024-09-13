TradeLink Capital LLC Invests $362,000 in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACM Research by 1,197.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

ACM Research stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.52.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

