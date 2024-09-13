TradeLink Capital LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,732,000 after purchasing an additional 75,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Avantor by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 129,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avantor by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,976,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,789,000 after buying an additional 463,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Avantor by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

