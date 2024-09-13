TradeLink Capital LLC Makes New $516,000 Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 1.5% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

