TradeLink Capital LLC Takes $337,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

