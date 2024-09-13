Traders Buy Large Volume of Affirm Call Options (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 93,927 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the average daily volume of 69,308 call options.

Affirm Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,229,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,746. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Affirm has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.32.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $277,259.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Affirm by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Affirm by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

