Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares Silver Trust Call Options (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 455,002 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 38% compared to the average daily volume of 329,413 call options.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.17. 17,985,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,289,535. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Silver Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NWI Management LP grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,042,000 after purchasing an additional 257,022 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,688,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,574,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after buying an additional 384,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,923,000 after buying an additional 204,606 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.