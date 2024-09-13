Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 379.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,909,000 after buying an additional 242,271 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,870,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.29.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $359.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $363.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

