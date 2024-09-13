Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Scotiabank

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.58% from the stock’s current price.
TRZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$2.70 to C$2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$1.75.
Transat A.T. Stock Performance
Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.37) by C($0.73). The company had revenue of C$736.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$758.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Transat A.T.
Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Transat A.T.
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.