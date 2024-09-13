Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Scotiabank

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.58% from the stock’s current price.

TRZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$2.70 to C$2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$1.75.

Shares of Transat A.T. stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.82. 55,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,259. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$1.78 and a one year high of C$4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.92.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.37) by C($0.73). The company had revenue of C$736.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$758.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

