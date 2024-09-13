TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) is First Turn Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

First Turn Management LLC lessened its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,597 shares during the quarter. TransMedics Group accounts for 3.4% of First Turn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Turn Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of TransMedics Group worth $21,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $149.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.44.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $463,725.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,557.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,557.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total transaction of $3,186,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,587,352.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock worth $8,327,633 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

