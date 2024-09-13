TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) is First Turn Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

First Turn Management LLC lessened its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,597 shares during the quarter. TransMedics Group accounts for 3.4% of First Turn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Turn Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of TransMedics Group worth $21,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
TransMedics Group stock opened at $149.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $177.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.44.
Insider Activity at TransMedics Group
In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $463,725.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,557.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,557.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total transaction of $3,186,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,587,352.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock worth $8,327,633 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TransMedics Group Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
