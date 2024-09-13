Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.05.

Shares of TRV opened at $234.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.76. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $242.89. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

