Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $14.62 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $179.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 170.06% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $367,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,018,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,698,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,939 in the last quarter. Insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

