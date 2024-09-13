Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Guggenheim currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

TVTX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $963.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $25,240.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,532.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $25,240.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,532.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $352,712. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,419 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 750,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 747,406 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,711,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

