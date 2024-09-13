Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.62

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 24000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Trigon Metals Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$28.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.73 million during the quarter. Trigon Metals had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,849.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trigon Metals Inc. will post 0.3385417 earnings per share for the current year.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

